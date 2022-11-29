Ukrainian soldiers would need several weeks to master Patriot air defense system, - Air Force

The transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine is a political issue, but in the case of their delivery, the Ukrainian military could master them in a few weeks.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedyni Novyny", answering the question of how quickly the Ukrainian military will be able to master the Patriot air defense systems, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have examples of mastering Iris and NASAMS. It took only a few weeks for our servicemen - quite young people, but the best, most trained specialists were chosen - to master the equipment in a few weeks. The equipment is the newest, the equipment is quite modern and automated. Therefore, there is a human factor errors are reduced to a minimum. I think there will be no problems with this (preparation for mastering the Patriot. - Ed.), all you need is technique," Ignat said.

He also explained that the range of use of one Patriot launcher is 150 km. So the more systems are handed over to the Armed Forces, the greater the line of defense will be blocked.

