News Sanctions against Russia
EU should be faster and create new package of sanctions against Russian Federation in near future - Estonian Foreign Minister Reinsalu

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu commented on the work on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, which is currently underway in the European Union.

According to him, the Baltic countries have made their proposals to this package.

"They (proposals. - Ed.) affect the energy sector. Also - the financial sector, they also affect banks. We still have a large list of Russian banks that are not cut off from the SWIFT system," the minister said.

"And what is very important (we also emphasized this during the ongoing negotiations around the oil price cap) - the European Union should be faster and signal that this package of sanctions will be created in the near future," Reinsalu added.

