Occupiers fired at regional clinical hospital in Kherson: there were no casualties, - PO

Russian troops shelled the Kherson regional hospital.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this.

"The occupiers attacked the regional clinical hospital. Windows were broken in the building," he wrote.

As noted, there are no victims.

