Occupiers fired at regional clinical hospital in Kherson: there were no casualties, - PO
Russian troops shelled the Kherson regional hospital.
As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this.
"The occupiers attacked the regional clinical hospital. Windows were broken in the building," he wrote.
As noted, there are no victims.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password