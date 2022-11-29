Air alert signal sounded throughout Ukraine today due to threat of missile strike from ground weapons, - Air Force

On November 29, an air alert sounded in Ukraine due to the threat of a missile strike from ground-based weapons.

This was reported during the telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to Espresso.

"An air alert can be declared in many cases. Today there was a threat of a missile attack by ground weapons," he said.

Also remind, in the afternoon of November 23, an air alert was announced in most regions of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and other regions.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers would need several weeks to master Patriot air defense system, - Air Force

Residents of Kyiv heard the sounds of explosions in various districts. According to the authorities, critical infrastructure objects have been hit. It is known about the dead and injured.

At the Rivne, Yuzhno-Ukrainianska, and Khmelnytsky NPPs, all power units were turned off, Zaporizhzhia went into full blackout mode.

The Air Force reported that Russia had fired 70 cruise missiles over Ukraine, and anti-aircraft defense destroyed 51. According to the National Police, at least 10 people were killed.

By the end of the week, power workers managed to stabilize the system, but outages continue.

Ukrainians were warned that this week the Russians could again launch massive missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

In the OC "South" it was noted that for the first time in the last few days, the Russians took a missile carrier into the Black Sea, which may indicate preparations for a shelling.