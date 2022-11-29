Enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 29.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The two hundred and seventy-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The Russian occupiers continue their armed aggression against our country, they do not stop striking civilian infrastructure objects. The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates its efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, carries out engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions, continues to conduct offensive actions in certain directions.

The transfer of personnel and military equipment of the enemy to equip units that have suffered losses, as well as the formation of new units and units, continues.

During the day, the enemy launched a rocket attack on civilian objects in the settlement of Kivsharivka, Kharkiv region, carried out 26 airstrikes and 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops.

There is still a threat of the enemy launching missile strikes against critical infrastructure facilities deep within the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, provides its territory and airspace for launching missile and air strikes.

Enemy units are conducting demonstrations and provocative actions on the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Siverskyi direction in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy fired mortars and barrel artillery, in particular in the areas of Yanzhulivka, Mykolaivka, Halahanivka of the Chernihiv region, and Vilna Sloboda of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, in the border areas of the Belgorod region, the enemy continues to hold groups of his troops. Fired from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the areas of settlements of Strilecha, Hlyboke, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarka, Ambarne of the Kharkiv region. In the areas of the settlements of Zelene and Budarka, the enemy used attack drones.

The enemy is defending in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions. He carried out shelling from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of Orlianske, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaiivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Makiivka, Nevske of the Luhansk region, as well as Yampolivka, Torske, Ozerne of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Fired tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Berestov, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Andriivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired artillery of various types at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Neskuchne, and Prechystivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Conducted shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and areas of populated areas of Novopil, Donetsk region; Olhivske, Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Huliaypilske, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Vremiivka, Chervone of the Kherson region. In the vicinity of the settlements of Novopil and Vremivka of the Donetsk region, the enemy used an attack UAV.

The enemy is conducting a positional defense in the Kryvy Rih and Kherson areas. Artillery shelling of units of Ukrainian troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River, in particular the city of Kherson, does not stop.

On November 27, it was confirmed that the Russian occupiers' manpower concentration areas were hit by fire in the settlements of Polohy, Tokmak, and Basan in the Zaporizhzhia region and Lutugina in the Luhansk region. The losses of the enemy amounted to 470 people wounded, about 50 units of military equipment of various types, and ammunition storage were destroyed.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and the positions of the anti-aircraft missile complex of the Russian occupiers.