According to updated information, on November 27, 470 occupiers were wounded, 50 pieces of equipment were destroyed, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on specified enemy losses on November 27.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The message states: "Fire damage was confirmed on November 27 in areas where Russian occupiers were concentrated in the settlements of Polohy, Tokmak, and Basan in the Zaporizhzhia region and Lutugina in the Luhansk region. The losses of the enemy amounted to 470 people wounded, about 50 units of military equipment of various types, and ammunition depots were destroyed.
