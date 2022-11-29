On November 29, three vessels with agricultural products for Asia and Europe left Odesa ports, - Ministry of Infrastructure

Three more ships with 61,000 tons of agricultural products for Asia and Europe left the ports of Odesa.

As Censor.NET reports, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Currently, 23 ships are being processed in the ports of Odesa, and 856,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded onto them.

According to the department, three ships are moving along the "grain corridor" to load 85,500 tons of agricultural products.

Since August 1, 504 ships have left the ports of Odesa, which exported 12.27 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

