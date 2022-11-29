Fuel in Ukraine is enough to get through winter steadily - Cabinet of Ministers

Ukraine has enough energy resources, in particular fuel, to get through the winter in a stable manner.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Radio Svoboda, this was stated by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting.

"In the context of increasing imports of diesel and gasoline generators, we understand that the demand for fuel may increase. But the Ministry of Economy does not foresee a deficit. The government is in constant dialogue with fuel networks and closely monitors the balance of imports and consumption," Shmyhal said.

According to him, fuel imports in recent months amounted to about 700 thousand tons per month, which allows to meet the needs of consumers.

