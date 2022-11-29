NATO discusses possibility of providing Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems - Stoltenberg

Allies reiterate their readiness to provide Ukraine with modern air defence systems, including Patriot, but while discussions around these systems are ongoing, NATO is focusing on the supply of ammunition and spare parts for air defence systems that Ukraine has already received.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"This (discussion with Ukraine - ed.) is partly about providing new systems, such as Patriot, which is being discussed right now. But it is also about making sure that the systems that have already been delivered are functional and effective. We have to make sure that we can provide spare parts so that they (Ukrainians - ed.) can maintain the capability of these systems and also have ammunition for them. This is one of the biggest challenges we face today," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General noted that NATO Allies have already provided Ukraine with the most advanced systems, such as Norwegian NASAMS or German IRIS-T. These systems demonstrate high results, as evidenced by the effectiveness of Ukraine's defense during Russian missile and drone attacks. Now it is very important to provide these systems with ammunition as well as spare parts for their maintenance and repair.

Stoltenberg confirmed that NATO Allies are currently considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with a wide range of additional air defence systems, but at the same time are taking immediate steps to ensure that the already provided air defence systems work as expected.