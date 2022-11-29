ENG
USA is considering possibility of recognizing PMC "Wagner" as terrorist organization

пвк,вагнерівці

The Biden administration is exploring the possibility of declaring the Wagner PMC a foreign terrorist organization.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Bloomberg.

This was reported by two White House officials familiar with the matter. Washington believes that the terrorist organization status for the Wagner PMC could be an important step in efforts to counter the military formation, which played a major role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

