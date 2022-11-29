By launching missiles without nuclear warheads, Russia is trying to exhaust Ukrainian air defense - Reuters

According to the Pentagon, Russia is deliberately launching cruise missiles without nuclear warheads at targets in Ukraine to try to deplete Ukraine’s air defenses.

A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Tuesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, was asked about a November 26 British intelligence assessment. It said Russia could have removed nuclear warheads from cruise missiles and used them to strike Ukraine.

"That's certainly what they're trying to do to mitigate the impact of the air defense systems that the Ukrainians are using," the Pentagon spokesman replied.

The U.S. Defense Department believes that Russia's massive missile attacks on Ukraine are partly aimed at depleting Ukraine's air defenses and finally achieving dominance in the skies.

For this reason, the United States and other allies have focused on providing Ukraine with air defenses ranging from outdated Soviet-era systems to more modern Western ones.

A senior U.S. defense official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity at Tuesday's briefing, acknowledged that the U.S. is considering providing Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems.

As you know, the United States has already provided Ukraine with a number of air defense systems, in particular NASAMS air defense systems, as well as more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems and counter-artillery and air surveillance radars.

