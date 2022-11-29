Stoltenberg: Best way to achieve lasting peace is to provide military assistance to Ukraine

The best way to achieve peace in Ukraine is to provide military assistance from NATO to stop the Russian invasion and to have a strong position in future negotiations.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Only a fair peace can be lasting. Peace will not last and peace will not win if autocracy and oppression win over democracy and freedom. If authoritarian forces win, we will not have a lasting peace. We must remember what we are dealing with. This is a war of aggression, when one country - Russia - invaded another country, violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity... Everyone wants peace. But we must also realize that the only way to achieve peace is to make sure that the aggressor does not win," the NATO Secretary General said.

According to him, Russia's aggression is directed against the entire civilian population of Ukraine. Such a war, when the aggressor tries to turn winter into a weapon, is cynical and cruel, it can have very serious consequences for a huge number of innocent people.

"Most wars end at the negotiating table. Most likely, this war will also end at the negotiating table. But what happens at this table is absolutely linked to the situation on the battlefield. It may sound like a paradox, but the reality is that the best way to achieve a lasting and sustainable peace is to provide military assistance to Ukraine. Then Russia will learn, and President Putin will understand that he cannot achieve his goals on the battlefield, that he has to sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate in good faith, and make serious concessions for a lasting peace," Stoltenberg stressed.