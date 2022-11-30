Russia may increase number of directions of strikes on energy infrastructure, - Air Force
Russian troops want to increase the number of strikes on Ukrainian ground targets, especially energy infrastructure.
According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilnе, this was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat.
He does not deny that Russian troops have conducted a rotation.
This is indicated by the appearance of additional strategic aircraft and missiles at the Engels airfield, located in the Saratov region.
According to him, there are not many missiles left in the Russian army: mainly "Kalibr", X-101, X-555 and ground-based "Iskanders". Their main targets are Ukrainian critical infrastructure.
