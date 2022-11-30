Enemy is advancing in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, enemy attacks were repulsed in area of 6 settlements, - General Staff

The two hundred and eightieth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region and Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, at the same time, the Russian occupiers launched 2 missile strikes on civilian objects in the settlement of Kivsharivka in the Kharkiv region and the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, carried out 47 airstrikes and 35 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops.

There is still a threat of missile strikes by the Russian invaders on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired mortars and artillery systems at the areas of the settlements of Manukhivka, Vorozhba, Prohody, Mykhailivske, and Mayske of the Sumy region.

In the direction of Slobozhansk, areas of the settlements of Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Krasne, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Ambarne, Petro-Ivanivka, and Dvorichne of the Kharkiv region were hit by the entire range of artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk and Lymansk directions. Fired from tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of settlements Pershotravneve, Orlianske, Kyslivka, and Tabaiivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk region. Carried out airstrikes near Makiivka.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Objects in the areas of Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region were hit by fire from tanks and artillery. Airstrikes were carried out in the Avdiivka area.

The occupiers are conducting defensive operations in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia areas. Enemy tank and artillery shelling were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Niva, Neskuchne, and Novopil in the Donetsk region and Olhivske, Zahirne, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, and Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Olhivske, and Stepove.

In the Kherson direction, the district of Kizomys was hit by rocket artillery fire. The enemy does not stop artillery shelling of units of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River, in particular the city of Kherson.