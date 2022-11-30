ENG
Aviation made 15 strikes on enemy concentration areas and 2 - on air defense positions. Important object of occupiers was struck, - General Staff

During the current 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation made 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 strikes on the positions of the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, our soldiers shot down 3 "Orlan-10" UAVs over the past day.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the artillery system and one other important object of the occupiers.

