Tanks with oil products are on fire in Bryansk region of Russian Federation, area of fire is 1,800 square meters. PHOTO

Tanks with oil products are currently burning in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, which is adjacent to Ukraine

This was reported by Governor Oleksandr Bogomaz, Censor.NET informs.

"Reservoirs with petroleum products are burning in the Surazsky district of the Bryansk region, the area of the fire is 1,800 square meters, no information about the victims has been received," RIA-Novosti quotes Bogomaz.

More information is currently unknown.

