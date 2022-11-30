Over 240,000 enemy air targets were identified by Air Force’s radio engineering forces over 9 months. About 80% is destroyed, - Zaluzhny. VIDEO

During the 9 months of the large-scale war, more than 240,000 enemy air targets were identified and tracked by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, about 80% is destroyed by our fire means.

"These are hundreds of thousands of lives saved, this is preserved infrastructure. And this is an indicator of the high skill of our soldiers.

I am proud, thank you for your service and congratulate the military servicemen and employees of the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their professional holiday! Eternal memory to those who brought us closer to Victory, but, unfortunately, will not share it with us," Zaluzhny said.

