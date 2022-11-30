ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7684 visitors online
News War
9 235 14

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 88,880 people, 280 aircraft, 2,914 tanks, 1,902 artillery systems, 5,872 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 30, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 88,880 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.11 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 88,880 (+500) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 2914 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 5872 (+6) units,
  • artillery systems - 1902 (+1) units,
  • MLRS - 395 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 210 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 280 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 261 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1562 (+7),
  • cruise missiles - 531 (+0),
  • Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4429 (+6) units,
  • special equipment - 163 (+0).

Read more: According to updated information, on November 27, 470 occupiers were wounded, 50 pieces of equipment were destroyed, - General Staff

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 88,880 people, 280 aircraft, 2,914 tanks, 1,902 artillery systems, 5,872 armored vehicles 01

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9512) Armed Forces HQ (4214) elimination (5396) arms (878) losses (2065)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 