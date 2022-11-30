Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 88,880 people, 280 aircraft, 2,914 tanks, 1,902 artillery systems, 5,872 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 30, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 88,880 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.11 are approximately:

personnel - about 88,880 (+500) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2914 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5872 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 1902 (+1) units,

MLRS - 395 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 210 (+1) units,

aircraft - 280 (+0) units,

helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1562 (+7),

cruise missiles - 531 (+0),

Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4429 (+6) units,

special equipment - 163 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.