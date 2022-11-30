Situation in energy sector is improving every day. In absence of new shelling, blackouts may become shorter, - Halushchenko

Blackouts in Ukraine may become shorter. However, for this it is necessary that there are no new attacks on the energy system.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated this on the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The situation is improving every day. Because the key for us is to increase the amount of generation, and the more we increase it, the more it reduces the deficit in the power system. We are talking about such a situation and this is the key thing that I would like to emphasize: if there are no further attacks on the power system, then we see that soon we will stabilize and reduce the duration of the blackout," the minister said.

According to him, after the stabilization of the situation, planned shutdowns will be introduced, when people will understand the period during which they will not have electricity.

