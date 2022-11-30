Last day, Russian military killed five residents of Donetsk region, another 15 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

On November 29, five people were killed and another 15 were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army in the Donetsk region

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 28, the Russians killed five civilians in the Donetsk region: two in Bakhmut, two in Drobyshevo, and one in Lyman," the message reads.

Nine people in Bakhmut, three people in Lyman, two in Soledar, and one in Toretsk were injured due to Russian shelling.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, 1,235 people have died in the Donetsk region, and another 2,662 people have been injured. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of dead and wounded in Mariupol and Volnovas.

