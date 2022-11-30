European Commission proposes to create fund from frozen Russian assets to compensate for losses to Ukraine, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday that Brussels, together with its partners, will develop a plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets in order to transfer them to the reconstruction of Ukraine and to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian war.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to "European Truth".

"Russia must pay financially for the destruction it has caused. The damage caused to Ukraine is estimated at 600 billion euros. Russia and its oligarchs must compensate Ukraine for the damage and cover the costs of rebuilding the country.

And we have the means to make Russia pay. We blocked 300 billion euros of reserves of the Russian Central Bank and froze 19 billion euros of Russian oligarchs' money," von der Leyen said.

She noted that in the short term, the EU could, together with its partners, create a structure for managing these funds and investing them.

"Then we would use the received funds for Ukraine. And after the lifting of sanctions, these funds should be used to ensure that Russia pays full compensation for the damages caused to Ukraine," the president of the European Commission said.

She added that the EU will work on an international agreement with partners to make this possible in a legal way.

