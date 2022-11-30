Russia will pay for everything. We propose to create special court, - Von der Leyen

The European Commission proposes to create a special court to prosecute Russian crimes in Ukraine.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made such a statement on Wednesday in Brussels, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Russia must pay for these terrible crimes, including the crime of aggression against a sovereign state. While we will continue to support the International Criminal Court, we propose to create a special court supported by the UN to investigate and prosecute the crime of Russian aggression," she said.

According to the president of the EC, Brussels is ready to start working with the international community to gain the widest possible international support for this court.

As Censor.NET reported, von der Leyen also expressed confidence that Russia should pay financially for the destruction caused. "Damage caused to Ukraine is estimated at EUR600 billion. Russia and its oligarchs must compensate Ukraine for the destruction and cover the costs of rebuilding the country. And we have the means to make Russia pay," she stated.