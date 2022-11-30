Putin intensifies repression against Russians against background of lack of victories at front, - British intelligence

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is strengthening the repressive powers of the state to further suppress dissent.

This is stated in the intelligence report of Great Britain, Censor.NET reports.

They recalled that in July, Putin approved amendments to the "law on foreign agents" of 2012, which is widely used to repress opponents of the regime - the new measures should come into force on December 1.

The 2012 law defined "foreign agents" as individuals or organizations that received financial support from abroad. The amendments would expand the definition of those who are simply under unspecified "influence or pressure from foreign players".

The Russian Ministry of Justice will now have the right to publish the personal details and addresses of "foreign agents", almost certainly putting them at risk of prosecution.

Read more: By launching missiles without nuclear warheads, Russia is trying to exhaust Ukrainian air defense - Reuters

The new amendments to the law will further expand the repressive powers of the Kremlin. A similar trend has persisted since Putin's return to office in 2012, but it accelerated sharply after February 24.

The Kremlin is likely trying to prevent domestic dissent from escalating as the conflict remains unresolved and increasingly affects the daily lives of Russians, the report concluded.