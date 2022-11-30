PO commented on von der Leyen’s statement about Ukraine’s losses in war: This is sensitive information, official data will be made public "when the right moment comes"

The President’s Office commented on the statement of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who previously stated that Ukraine lost about 100,000 soldiers and 20,000 civilians in the war with Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov noted that only the Commander-in-Chief, the Minister of Defense, or the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine should provide reliable information about losses.

He added that President Zelenskyi will make public the official data "when the right moment comes" because this is sensitive information.

A video fragment of the speech was published on the official page of the EC chapter on Twitter. However, this fragment was later deleted, and a new video was uploaded to the page without data on the number of military and civilian casualties.

The public asked the European Commission to comment on the announced data.

Also remind, that earlier the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Ukraine has already lost more than 100,000 defenders.

