9 ships of Russian Federation are on combat duty in Black Sea. Among them - one missile carrier. INFOGRAPHICS

As of November 30, 9 Russian ships remain in the waters of the Black Sea, including one carrier of Kalibr missiles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Navy of the AFU.

As of November 30:

9 Russian ships remain in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr missile carrier. Total salvo - 8 missiles;

One Russian warship is in the Sea of Azov;

9 military ships of the Russian Federation have been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea, including 5 missile carriers with a total salvo of 76 missiles.

