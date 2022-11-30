Since beginning of full-scale war, 1,235 people have died, and 2,662 have been injured in Donetsk region

The Russian military is constantly shelling all populated areas along the front line. Only in the past day, three people died and 14 people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"The shelling is also carried out on the de-occupied territories. In fact, every day we record casualties and injuries among the local population. The calculation is done without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha - where we will be able to count the number of victims already after the de-occupation. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the occupier on the territory of Ukraine and, including the intensification of hostilities in Donetsk region, 1,235 people have died, 2,662 people have been injured as of this morning," Kyrylenko said.

See more: Day before, Bakhmut suffered most from Russian shelling, 2 people died, 11 people were injured, - RMA. PHOTOS