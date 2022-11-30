Preliminary condition for consideration of Ukraine’s membership in NATO is its victory over Russia, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes it is crucial to ensure Ukraine’s victory.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Whatever you think about when Ukraine can become a member of (NATO. - Ed.), the precondition for this issue to be on the table at all is for Ukraine to win. And we are helping to make it happen at this moment . The allies made it clear during the meeting that they are ready to maintain support with advanced military equipment, ammunition, fuel, everything that Ukrainians need for self-defense. This is the immediate most important task for the allies," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized that for the victory of Ukraine, allies should mobilize as much as possible regarding military, economic, financial, and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

"This is exactly what we are doing. If Ukraine does not win as an independent, sovereign state, then, of course, the membership issue will not be on the table at all, because we will no longer have a candidate for membership in the person of Ukraine," he added.

Stoltenberg noted that now it is important to move step by step, and the most important and urgent action is to ensure Ukraine's victory.

"We need to develop a closer political and practical partnership with Ukraine. This will strengthen their institutions, help them move from Soviet equipment standards to NATO's modern equipment doctrines. This is good for Ukraine to strengthen mutual interoperability. And it will also help Ukraine get closer to membership", concluded the NATO Secretary General.