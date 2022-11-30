Enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in Bakhmut direction, - AFU General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 30.11.2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! The 280th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The enemy is focusing its efforts on deterring the actions of the Defense Forces units, engineering equipment of defensive borders and positions, continues to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut sector. The enemy continues to move personnel and military equipment to replenish the units that suffered losses.

Within a day, the occupants launched 2 missile attacks on civilian objects in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region. They carried out 20 air strikes on the positions of our troops, as well as on the settlement of Bilohirya, Zaporizhzhia region. In addition, the city of Kherson was shelled with multiple rocket launchers. The threat of enemy missile attacks on energy system facilities and critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine remains.

In Volyn and Polissya directions the situation is without significant changes, no signs of formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected. Training of separate enemy units continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired mortar and artillery shells at the settlements of Seredina Buda, Bilopillya, Budki and Krasnopillya in the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction the enemy continues to hold military units in the border areas of Belgorod region. The areas of Veterinary, Kozacha Lopan, Vysoka Yaruga, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Budarky, Chuhunivka, Petro-Ivanivka and Dvorichna in Kharkiv region were shelled with mortars, cannon and rocket artillery.

The enemy is holding the line in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. He fired from tanks and multi-caliber artillery at the areas of Pershotravneve, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove and Druzhelyubivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploschanka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk region.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut sector. Targets near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Klishchiyivka, Pivnichne, Zalizne and New York were shelled.

Occupants are trying to improve the tactical situation in the Avdiivka sector. The areas of Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomayske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were shelled from tanks and artillery of various types.

The enemy is conducting defensive actions in the Novopavlivka sector. Artillery fire hit the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region.

The enemy is also on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector. They fired at the areas of Zahirne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia region. The city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovska oblast came under direct fire.

In the Kherson direction the enemy is conducting positional defense. He fired from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery at the positions of our troops. The enemy does not stop shelling the suburbs and the city of Kherson.

In Khrustalny town of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, the Russian occupation authorities announced the completion of mobilization. At the same time, the occupants continue to patrol the city, and all those wishing to leave the settlement are thoroughly checked at the exits.

The defeat of enemy units in Zaporizhzhia region on November 28-29 this year was confirmed. Thus, in the area of Inzhenerne, Polohy and Tokmak settlements, the enemy's losses amounted to about 100 people wounded, 5 units of military equipment were destroyed. During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 strikes on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian rocket launchers and artillerymen struck 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons and an important object of the occupiers.

We support the Armed Forces! We will win together! Glory to Ukraine!", - the General Staff informs.