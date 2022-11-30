5 thousand servicemen of Ukrainian Armed Forces will undergo training in Germany by summer, - Lambrecht

Germany will train five thousand Ukrainian soldiers by next summer.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht at a security conference in Berlin on Wednesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Well-trained and equipped armed forces are the best security guarantee for Ukraine as well as for us," Lambrecht stated.

According to her, until February 24, the efforts of the current German government were aimed at preventing a terrible Russian war against Ukraine with the help of all available opportunities in Berlin.

"But the result is known, and it is cruel for the citizens of Ukraine. We not only had to take it into account, we had to react. And we did react," Lambrecht said.

She reminded that the supply of weapons to Ukraine from Germany began on February 27. Since then, Germany has been providing a variety of weapons, including Panzerhaubitze 2000, Mars MLRS, other equipment, as well as the most modern Iris-T air defense system, which is not even in service with the Bundeswehr yet. In this regard, the Minister stressed that it was "important for Germany to support Ukraine at the moment when it became the target of a terrible missile terror".

The head of the Ministry of Defense also noted that a scheme is being worked out to replace or repair equipment that has failed.

Lambrecht emphasized the importance of training the Ukrainian military so that Ukraine could ensure its defense capability for a long time, so by the summer of 2023, 5 thousand servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be trained in Germany.

