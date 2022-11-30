We must deprive Putin of hopes to "freeze war" in Ukraine - Blinken

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to "freeze" the war he unleashed against Ukraine in order to prepare his troops for a new attack. Indulging his intentions will under no circumstances lead to sustainable peace.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a press conference in Bucharest following the two-day meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Foreign Ministers, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia's attacks against Ukrainian civilians are yet another demonstration that President Putin is not interested in meaningful diplomacy. In order to undermine Ukraine's independence, he will try to force Ukraine to freeze the conflict by recording his 'gains', providing rest and replenishing his troops, and then attack again at some point. This tactic cannot lead to a just and lasting peace. President Putin must be disabused of the hope that he can succeed in this," the Secretary of State stressed.

He agreed with the position of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that diplomacy is the only way to end Russia's aggressive war and achieve a just and lasting peace. At the same time, the joint response of NATO Allies and partners has given Ukraine a new impetus on the battlefield, which allows creating the best conditions for Kyiv at the negotiating table in the future.

Read more: Heads of foreign affairs of NATO countries will discuss provision of new weapons and military equipment for Ukraine, - Kuleba

"The best way to open up prospects for real diplomacy is to continue to support Ukraine and we will continue to tilt the battlefield in its favour. This will also give Ukraine a stronger position at the negotiating table when the opportunity arises. Russia must stop its aggression, and this is the only way for peace to be both just and lasting," Blinken stressed.

As a reminder, NATO foreign ministers met in Bucharest on November 29-30, focusing on continuing assistance to Ukraine, discussed strengthening the Alliance's defense capabilities to effectively protect all allies.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, who informed Allies and partners about the priority needs of Ukraine.

Read more: Blinken: Russia’s horrible tactics will not break determination of Ukraine and its partners