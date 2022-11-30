Bundestag recognized Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

The German Bundestag recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote, without counting, by show of hands.

4 factions voted in favor. The Left and Alternative for Germany abstained.

Recall that the project entitled "Holodomor in Ukraine: Mention - Memory - Warning" was submitted jointly by the factions of the government coalition - Social Democratic, Green and Free Democratic, as well as the largest opposition faction - CDU/CSU.