ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10177 visitors online
News
5 655 43

Bundestag recognized Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

бундестаг

The German Bundestag recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote, without counting, by show of hands.

4 factions voted in favor. The Left and Alternative for Germany abstained.

Read more: 5 thousand servicemen of Ukrainian Armed Forces will undergo training in Germany by summer, - Lambrecht

Recall that the project entitled "Holodomor in Ukraine: Mention - Memory - Warning" was submitted jointly by the factions of the government coalition - Social Democratic, Green and Free Democratic, as well as the largest opposition faction - CDU/CSU.

Author: 

Germany (1505) Holodomor (55) the Bundestag (49)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 