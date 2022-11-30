No sign that Russia plans to stop missile attacks on Ukraine - Kirby

The United States says it is highly likely that Russia will continue to strike Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in the near future, but the momentum of fighting on the front lines in Ukraine will weaken over the winter months.

This assessment was expressed on Wednesday during a telephone press briefing by John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications of the White House National Security Council, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Certainly, the Russians are not showing any signs that they are going to stop or reduce their attacks on civilian infrastructure (in Ukraine - Ed.), which they have been conducting over the past few weeks," the White House official said.

Since, according to him, the United States sees signs that the Russians are determined to continue this.

Watch more: Terrorists are preparing new attacks and as long as they have missiles, they will not calm down, - Zelensky. VIDEO

In this regard, Kirby stressed that the United States, together with allies and partners, intends to continue to send assistance to Ukraine to restore the damaged critical infrastructure. In addition, the U.S. focus is on providing Ukraine with air defense equipment, as well as winter gear for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to the White House, the intensity of fighting on the frontline in Ukraine will decrease during the winter months.

"We certainly expect that ground operations in particular, as well as air operations, will be more difficult during the winter," Kirby said, referring to weather conditions that limit the space for maneuvers.

At the same time, he said, "that doesn't mean that we think things will just stop - we absolutely believe that military operations will continue through the winter months."

Read more: Russia can strike with missiles at any moment, preparations are underway, - GUR MO