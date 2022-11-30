Russia has used more than 400 Shahed-136. Probably, first batch of kamikaze drones is over - Air Force

For almost two weeks, Russia has not used Iranian Shahed-136 strike drones during strikes on Ukraine. Probably, the first delivered batch is over.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform, This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during a nationwide telethon.

"We have not seen these Iranian UAVs for about two weeks, maybe even more. It is likely that the first batch that they received has already ended. It was more than 400 Shahed-136 used in Ukraine. About 340 of these UAVs were shot down by air defense. There was information that Russia ordered about 1740 of them. Probably, now there is no possibility to receive them. Perhaps there are political processes, because the situation in the Middle East is also difficult, and Iran is also in very serious difficult circumstances. And other countries can influence this," Ihnat added.

It should be recalled that from February 24 to November 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 88,880 Russian servicemen, 500 of them - over the last day. Also destroyed: enemy tanks - 2914 (+3), armored combat vehicles - 5872 (+6), artillery systems - 1902 (+1), MLRS - 395 (+0), air defense systems - 210 (+1), aircraft - 280 (+0), helicopters - 261 (+0), UAVs of operational and tactical level - 1562 (+7), cruise missiles - 531 (+0), ships / boats - 16 (+0), motor vehicles and tankers - 4429 (+6), special equipment - 163 (+0).

