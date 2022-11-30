Zelensky: New leadership of Israel could help Ukraine with air defense systems

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the new leadership of Israel can help Ukraine with air defense.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I had one conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu. We are waiting for Israel's support. We do not want them to balance between Ukraine and Russia. This is a bloody war. After 550 Iranian drones were used... He knows all the details and can definitely help with air defense. This is not a weapon that attacks Russia. It's protecting people," the president said via video link at the DealBook summit.

"If he wants to preserve the historical relations between Israel and Ukrainian society, it seems to me that we should do everything possible to save people," Zelensky said.

Read more: Israel will start supplying high-precision weapons to Ukraine if Russia receives Iranian missiles