UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Türk will visit Ukraine in December

The visit of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Trk to Ukraine will take place from December 4 to 7.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress service of UN.

It is noted that Türk will visit Kyiv and settlements in the Kyiv region. He is also expected to come to Kharkiv, Izyum, Uzhhorod.

During the visit, he will hold meetings with local authorities and residents.

According to the UN website, Türk is to talk to victims whose human rights have been violated.

It is specified that, in particular, he will communicate with relatives of civilians who disappeared or were enforced disappearances and relatives of prisoners of war.

On December 7, his final press conference will be held in Kyiv.

As a reminder, in October the United Nations Commission released a report. It refers to the results of the investigation of human rights violations. In particular, a number of signs of war crimes committed by the Russian invaders on the territory of the regions that were under temporary occupation were recorded.

