Kremlin is ready to withdraw troops from Zaporizhzhia NPP in exchange for guarantees of uninterrupted transit of oil and gas through territory of Ukraine, - "Meduza"

The Kremlin and the Russian government are ready for an agreement on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Meduza".

A source close to the Kremlin, as well as an interlocutor close to the government of the Russian Federation, claim that Russia "does not plan" to completely leave the Zaporizhzhia region. However, according to these sources, Moscow is ready to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which Russian troops took control of at the beginning of the full-scale war. According to the Kremlin's plan, the NPP can allegedly be handed over to either Kyiv or the IAEA.

Sources close to the Kremlin and the government of the Russian Federation say that in exchange for the withdrawal of troops from the nuclear power plant, the Russian authorities allegedly expect to receive guarantees of uninterrupted transit of oil and gas through the territory of Ukraine. Interlocutors of "Meduza" claim that the Kremlin and the government "are ready for an agreement."

"Putting and selling [oil and gas] is very important for the Russian budget," a source close to the Kremlin explained to Meduza.

Putin's spokesman Dmytro Peskov in communication with "Meduza" rejected the possibility of such an "agreement" on the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

At the same time, "Meduza" sources close to the Kremlin say that the Russian army may launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine this winter.

"Moscow deliberately alludes more and more to possible negotiations and agreements with Ukraine in order to buy time and have time to prepare the maximum number of mobilized Russians by this deadline," the newspaper concluded.

We will remind, earlier in Energoatom stated that there are signs that the Russians may be planning to leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

At the same time, Putin's spokesman Dmytro Peskov said that the Russian troops do not plan to leave the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and Enerhodar.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi believes that a decision on the safety of the ZNPP can be reached by the end of the year.