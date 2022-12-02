UN Commission for Investigation of War Crimes in Ukraine was unable to establish contact with Russia

The UN’s independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine failed to establish contact with Russia.

This was stated at the press conference of the commission in Kyiv by one of its members, Pablo de Greif, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have tried to establish contact with the Russian Federation several times - and to no avail. We hope that interaction will be established, but without any access to the temporarily occupied territories, gathering evidence is very difficult, and we are trying to do it with the help of interviews with victims and witnesses, so this visit included a visit to Odesa," he said.

Members of the UN commission noted that their work is also complicated by the movement of people abroad, not only within Ukraine.

As reported, on March 4, the UN Human Rights Council adopted resolution 49/1 on the "situation in the field of human rights in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression." In accordance with this resolution, the Human Rights Council established an independent international commission to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

In October, the Commission for Investigating Violations in Ukraine presented a detailed written report to the UN General Assembly, which recorded a large number of war crimes, violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.