Troops of Russian Federation continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in Lyman and Bakhmut directions, - General Staff

During the current 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation made 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 strikes on the positions of the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as a strike on his platoon base.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on December 2, 2022, Censor.NET reports.

"Glory to Ukraine! The two hundred and eighty-second day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the current day, the Russian invaders carried out 13 airstrikes on the positions of our troops along the contact line; 4 missile strikes on civilian objects in the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, the settlement of Zarichne in the Zaporizhzhia region, and the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. Also, the enemy launched more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the civilian infrastructure of Kherson, Antonivka, and the positions of our troops along the contact line.

There is still a threat of missile strikes by invaders on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Hremiach and Hai in Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka, Khodyne, Vovkivka, Yunakivka and Zapsillia in the Sumy region.

In the direction of Slobozhansk, areas of the settlements of Huriiv, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Vysoka Yaruha, Hlyboke, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarki and Bolohivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk direction. The areas of the settlements of Berestove, Vyshneve, Dvorichna, Kislivka, Kotliarivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region were shelled. He also carried out airstrikes near Kislivka and Novoselivskyi.

In the Lyman and Bakhmut areas, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Objects in the areas of Ploshanka, Makiivka and Terny settlements of the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, New York and Opytne in Donetsk region were shelled by the entire spectrum of artillery.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position. Objects in the Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire of various types.

The occupiers are conducting defensive operations in the Novopavlovsk direction. Fired from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in Vuhledar, Pavlivka and Prechistivka districts of Donetsk region. Enemy airstrikes were also recorded near Vugledar.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy is strengthening advanced positions and leading the defense. Areas of Vremivka settlements of Donetsk region were affected by fire; Dorozhnianka, Zahirne, Zaliznychne, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia and Nikopol and Sholokhove in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The enemy is defending in the Kherson direction. Artillery shelled settlements located on the right bank of the Dnipro River, in particular, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Dariivka, Molodizhne, Zelenivka, and Dniprovske of the Kherson region. Also, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population in Kherson and its suburbs with shelling.

In the settlement of Mykhailivka, located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy, in order to accuse the Defense Forces of Ukraine of destroying civilian infrastructure, set fire to the building of the Mykhailiv Higher Vocational School.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, on December 1 of this year, it was confirmed that the area where the enemy's manpower was concentrated in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, near the settlement of Kamianske, was damaged by fire. The occupiers lost up to 100 wounded. In addition, on the same day, an enemy helicopter was shot down in the Kupyan district of the Kharkiv region.

Between November 30 and December 1, up to 70 bodies of dead occupiers were delivered to the city of Horlivka, Donetsk region, as a result of hostilities in the Bakhmut region.

The units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 5 control points, the position of enemy air defense equipment, 2 ammunition depots, 9 areas of concentration of personnel and OVT, and 4 other important enemy objects.

We support the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the summary of the General Staff