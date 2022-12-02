By spring, we will have clearer picture regarding ceasefire in Ukraine, - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu said Ankara expects a "clearer picture" on a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine or a return to the negotiating table by the spring of 2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"I think we also have to convince some Western allies to come back to the negotiating table now. Ukraine is advancing on the ground, retaking some territories, occupied territories, but Russia is responding by deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. So life is becoming difficult for Ukrainians in particular , and for us, for all of us," Çavuşoğlu said.

The head of Turkish diplomacy emphasized that "more complex new realities" appeared in the war in Ukraine.

"I think that by spring we will have a clearer picture of a ceasefire, or a truce, or a return to the negotiating table," he added.

Turkey has repeatedly tried to become a mediator in reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia; the last face-to-face talks between the parties took place at the end of March in Istanbul. Ankara emphasizes support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and also closed the Bosphorus Strait to Russian military vessels. At the same time, Turkey refuses to introduce sanctions against Russia and continues to conduct negotiations and trade relations with it.