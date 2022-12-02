New EU military mission for Ukraine has reached full operational readiness, - Borrell

The new training mission of the European Union for the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) has reached full operational readiness.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, at a briefing in the Polish city of Brzeg, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"I am happy to announce that the commander of the mission, Admiral Blejan, who accompanied me today, said that the mission has reached full operational readiness. The mission is already operational, the mission will allow training of 15 thousand Ukrainian soldiers. It will cost the EU budget 100 million euros," Borrell said.

Read more: UN Commission for Investigation of War Crimes in Ukraine was unable to establish contact with Russia

According to him, at the moment, 1,100 Ukrainian soldiers are already undergoing training as part of the mission in various camps.

"20 EU countries are participating in the mission. This is the largest military mission the EU has ever created for any of its partners," Borrell said.

He also announced that the EU will provide an additional 16 million euros, which will be spent on training equipment. "In addition, Norway, which is not part of the EU, will provide 50 million euros to support the mission," Borrell added.