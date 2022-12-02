Canada handed over 500,000 units of winter clothing and 40 armored vehicles to Ukrainian soldiers

Canada will provide assistance to Ukraine throughout the winter to help both on the battlefield and in the economic sector. In particular, 500,000 units of winter clothing and equipment, 40 armored combat support vehicles will be received for the needs of the Armed Forces.

Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza reported this in an interview with ArmyInform.

"A few weeks ago, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Freeland announced that Canada will make a significant contribution to the treasury of funds that will be available to Ukraine if it needs to buy gas on the foreign market if it needs to import gas because it is expensive for Ukraine. These are funds that are not in the budget of Ukraine. Therefore, Canada made its contribution to this fund, the total amount of which is 300 million dollars. To have money if you need to buy gas. Soldiers must be warm on the battlefield.

And recently announced assistance from Canada includes 500,000 units of winter clothing and equipment. So this gear is on the way and will help you stay warm on the battlefield," Galadza said.

She also reported that the recent package of military aid for Ukraine contains many elements that will help fight at the front. These are cameras for drones, almost 40 armored combat support vehicles. These are machines that will allow moving not only people but also material and technical support in dangerous places with better protection, Galadza explained.

According to her, the combat support vehicles will arrive in the next couple of months, and the Ukrainian military is already undergoing training on them.

Among other things, Galadza noted that Ukraine and Canada have long-standing close people-to-people ties. So far, 800,000 Ukrainians have left for Canada since March. Therefore, these ties will be even closer, the ambassador believes.