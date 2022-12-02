Tariffs for communal services will not be changed this winter, - Shmyhal

Tariffs for communal services, as promised by the government, will remain unchanged this winter.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at the government meeting on Friday, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Tariffs for utility services, as we promised, will remain unchanged this winter," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the authorities have allocated a sufficient amount of funds to fully finance all the subsidies that will be received by about three million families.