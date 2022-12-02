USA on Russia’s readiness for negotiations: "Putin has not shown any signs that he is ready to sit down at negotiating table and end this war"

John Kirby, the US National Security Council’s strategic communications coordinator, stressed at a briefing on Friday that Russia shows no signs of a willingness to end the war it has unleashed in Ukraine through negotiations.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Pravda".

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov said that Vladimir Putin "always was, is and remains open to negotiations to ensure Russia's interests," but Moscow rejects the condition of withdrawing troops from Ukraine.

"I would be wary of anything coming out of the Kremlin when it comes to statements like this. Putin has shown no signs that he is ready to sit down at the negotiating table and end this war," Kirby emphasized.

He said the most visible action Putin could take to show his willingness to negotiate would be to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine and stop shelling Ukrainian infrastructure.

"Actions speak louder than words. And their (Russia's) actions testify to the grim determination of the Russians to continue killing Ukrainians," the White House representative emphasized.