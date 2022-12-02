United States included PMC "Wagner" on list of organizations of concern

The United States has added the private military company "Wagner" to the list of organizations that cause concern in the field of freedom of religion.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"I designate al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, the Taliban radical movement, and "Wagner", based on its actions in the CAR, as entities of particular concern," said Blinken's written statement.

In addition, Blinken re-designated Myanmar, China, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Eritrea as countries of particular concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

Read more: USA is considering possibility of recognizing PMC "Wagner" as terrorist organization

The US State Department believes that their government is involved in or allows particularly serious violations of religious freedom. Cuba and Nicaragua were also included in the list.

In addition, the State Department has placed Algeria, the CAR, the Comoros Islands, and Vietnam on a special watch list of countries whose governments are responsible for serious violations of religious freedom.