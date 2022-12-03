ENG
Russian Federation must take away nuclear weapons, "like matches from children", - Danilov

Russia has no right to possess nuclear weapons because it behaves too unpredictably.

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security Council, told the YouTube channel "There's a Question" about this, Censor.NET reports.

"Our victory is when the Russian Federation completely removes itself from our territory when the Russian Federation stops having nuclear weapons. Because nuclear weapons in the Russian Federation are very dangerous, they are like matches for children," said Danilov.

According to him, Russia should be deprived of nuclear weapons. Danilov explained that a country that behaves unpredictably has no right to possess nuclear weapons.

The secretary of the National Security Council was asked whether he really believed that this could happen. He replied: "Let's wait."

