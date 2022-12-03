US senators will hold secret meeting on aid to Ukraine, - CNN

Against the background of US President Joe Biden’s administration’s desire to increase aid to Ukraine, American senators will hold a secret briefing next Wednesday.

This meeting will take place at a time when the White House is pushing for an additional $37 billion in aid to Ukraine. The aid could be included in the year-end consolidated bill, which must be approved by Dec. 16.

It remains unclear whether the Biden administration will strike a deal on a giant comprehensive package or will have to agree to a temporary resolution to fund federal agencies at last year's level - something the Pentagon has warned against, the publication said.

According to a fact sheet published by CNN last month, Ukraine's funding request is split among four US government agencies.

The funding "will provide Ukraine with the funding, weapons and support it needs to defend itself and to ensure that vulnerable populations continue to receive life-saving assistance," said a letter from Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to her, it also addresses the acute shortage of food and energy caused by the Russian Federation's full-scale military aggression and massive missile strikes.

