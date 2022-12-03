Russians advance in Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, AFU repel attacks, - General Staff

Defense forces repulse enemy attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy does not stop striking civilian infrastructure objects. It continues to conduct offensive actions in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions. The movement of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers to equip units that have suffered losses continues.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Chervopopivka in the Luhansk region and Soledar, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

At the same time, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes, 27 air strikes, and launched 44 strikes from rocket salvo systems on civilian infrastructure and positions of our troops along the contact line.

There is still a threat of enemy missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. In particular, some units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are being trained on its training grounds.

In the direction of Slobozhansk, the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, and Cherniakiv of the Kharkiv region were hit by artillery fire of various types.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. He carried out shelling from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of Synkivka and Tabaiivka settlements in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Ploshanka in the Luhansk region. Airstrikes on Novoselivske and Ivanivka.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions. Objects in the areas of Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Opytne, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Soledar, and Spirne.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Novopavlivka direction. The areas of Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region were shelled with artillery.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He carried out tank and artillery shelling in the areas of Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Ternuvate, Charivne, Huliaypilske, and Kamianske settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers are defending previously occupied lines. The positions of our troops in the areas of Dudchany, Tyaginka, Ivanivka, and Dniprovske settlements of the Kherson region were hit by artillery fire of various types. The occupiers do not stop shelling the suburbs and the city of Kherson.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. For example, in the city of Tokmak of the Zaporizhzhia region, more than ten cars with wounded servicemen and the bodies of dead occupiers arrived at hospitals.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 3 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Over the past day, our soldiers shot down an enemy helicopter and 6 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Orlan-10" type.

At the same time, Ukrainian rocket launchers and gunners hit 5 control points, 2 ammunition depots, 11 areas of concentration of personnel and MDD, and 4 other important objects of the Russian occupiers," the message reads.