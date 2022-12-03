Putin does not want serious negotiations with Ukraine, he is only trying to get profit, - ISW

The President of Russia is not interested in negotiations with Ukraine that could lead to sustainable peace. Instead, he is trying to create an impression in the West that Russia needs to be lured into negotiations.

This is the conclusion reached by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

They believe that Putin's rhetoric indicates that he is not interested in serious negotiations with Ukraine and maintains maximalist goals regarding the war.

The institute suggests that Putin, Lavrov, and Peskov made statements about the talks to create the impression among Western officials that Russia needed to be lured into negotiations.

The Kremlin likely intends to create a dynamic in which Western officials offer pre-emptive concessions to Russia in the hope of persuading it to enter into negotiations without demanding significant upfront concessions from Russia, ISW believes.

Analysts of the institute note that the statements of Putin, Lavrov, and Peskov emphasize what some of the desired preliminary concessions could be: a reduction in Western financial and military aid to Ukraine, recognition of Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories, and restrictions on military actions by NATO and the West in Europe.

The institute emphasized that the Kremlin is keeping the wording on the subject of negotiations vague, probably to convince Western officials to start the negotiation process without clearly defining whether such negotiations will be aimed at a ceasefire, a peace process, or a final peace agreement.

ISW concludes that Russia would benefit from an interim agreement with Ukraine and the West that would create a pause in hostilities that would allow Russia to strengthen Russian forces for future military operations to achieve maximalist goals in Ukraine.

Since Putin has shown little interest in a cease-fire, and the Kremlin continues to make demands that amount to a complete surrender of the West, this indicates that Putin remains focused on achieving a military victory, according to the institute's analysts.

Key findings of ISW: