Danilov on Patriot for Ukraine: We do not use word "refused".

Ukraine is making efforts for Germany to provide the Ukrainian air defense system with the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex that it promised to Poland.

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the NSDC, said this in an interview with the YouTube channel "There is a question", Censor.NET reports.

The journalist asked the secretary of the National Security Council whether Germany finally refused to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

"We do not use such a categorical word 'refused'. If the issue is not resolved, we must deal with the issue so that it is resolved. For today, the issue is open," said Danilov.

According to him, the Ukrainian and Polish parties continue to try to convince Germany.

"We are trying, and the Poles are trying, this is a joint effort to make it happen. If it happens, we will immediately inform the society," said the secretary of the NSDC.

Also remind, that earlier Poland asked Germany to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine, which Berlin proposes to provide to Warsaw.

The President of Poland Duda also stated that it is better to place German Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine.

At the same time, Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak insisted on transferring the Patriot to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of Poland said that the AFU can quickly learn to work with Patriot.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also called on Germany to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine to help protect at least part of Ukrainian skies.