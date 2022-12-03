ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11395 visitors online
News War
11 313 11

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 90.6 thousand people, 263 helicopters, 2917 tanks, 1906 artillery systems, 5886 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of December 3, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 90,600.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 03/12 approximately amount to:

  • personnel - about 90,600 (+510) people were liquidated,
  • tanks - 2917 (+1) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles - 5886 (+3) units,
  • artillery systems - 1906 (+1) units,
  • MLRS - 395 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 210 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 280 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 263 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1572 (+8),
  • cruise missiles - 531 (+0),
  • Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4472 (+8) units,
  • special equipment - 163 (+0).

Read more: SOF destroyed enemy REW in Zaporizhzhia

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 90.6 thousand people, 263 helicopters, 2917 tanks, 1906 artillery systems, 5886 armored vehicles 01

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (8841) Armed Forces HQ (3965) elimination (4915) arms (857) losses (2006)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 